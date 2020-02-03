Roman Reigns, The Rock and other WWE Superstars and legends featured in Super Bowl commercials (Video)

Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks were featured in a commercial

A number of WWE Superstars and legends were featured in ads during Super Bowl LIV.

We start off with Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks who were featured in a FOX Sports-Pizza Hut ad. You can check out the video below:

The Rock was also featured in a Super Bowl ad alongside none other than Oprah Winfrey. The duo teased being running mates in the brief ad which promoted the first Athleticon event - a three-day seminar for health and fintness. Oprah is currently in the middle of her 2020 Vision Tour where she is promoting health and wellness. You can check out the advertisement below:

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was featured in an advertisement for Discover. Bryan can be seen in the ad doing his trademark "YES" chant. You can watch it below:

Thanks for the shout out @WWEDanielBryan, you made the cut. Wait for it... #BigGame #DiscoverYes — Discover (@Discover) February 3, 2020

John Cena was also present during the Super Bowl ads, appearing in the trailer for F9. Check out the trailer below:

The 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair was also featured in a Super Bowl ad, appearing in a commercial for Sabra Hummus. Flair plays a prominent part in the ad and at the end of the commercial he says "Sabra Hummus, WOOO!". Check out the video below: