Roman Reigns and The Rock need to do one thing to become the most hated men in pro wrestling

The Rock and Roman Reigns have an opportunity to generate massive heel heat on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

So far, The Rock has done exceptionally well as a heel since he joined The Bloodline. He has cut a bunch of epic promos on social media, targeting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock and Roman Reigns can generate more heat as WrestleMania XL looms closer. All they need to do is to cross the line and target Cody Rhodes' beloved dog, Pharaoh. The Great One has already taken massive shots at Pharaoh, and fans aren't happy about it.

The two real-life cousins now need to do the unthinkable. In the past, superstars have invaded their opponents' homes, and such segments are guaranteed to generate insane heel heat.

The Rock and Reigns need to invade Cody Rhodes' home and click a picture with Pharaoh. The duo should then hint at kidnapping Pharaoh before leaving The American Nightmare's home.

Roman Reigns and The Rock would instantly become the two biggest villains in pro wrestling

A segment like this is bound to turn the fans on The Bloodline like never before. The chorus of boos that The Rock and Reigns would receive on WWE TV following the segment would be a sight to behold. The WWE Universe has nothing but love for Pharaoh, and The Bloodline's action would not sit well with it in the least.

As of this moment, it seems like The Rock and The Tribal Chief will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. Cody will wrestle Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title on Night 2. WrestleMania XL is shaping up to be the biggest event of all time.

What do you think of this scenario? How would you react if The Rock and Reigns targeted Pharaoh? Sound off!

