Roman Reigns' title reign could be in danger if a ghost from his past rises from the ashes 

Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on WWE's main roster. From Goldberg to John Cena to Cody Rhodes, The Tribal Chief has defeated some of the most high-profile names in the company.

Reigns is nearing a 1000-day reign and seems unbeatable at the moment. However, that could change if WWE brings back The Fiend and make him challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

As you may know, at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns returned to WWE after months of absence to lay waste to The Fiend and Braun Strowman. Following that, The Head of the Table earned a controversial win over Wyatt's alter-ego and The Monster Among Men at Payback 2020 to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

While fans expected an immediate rematch between The Fiend and Reigns, it never happened. Hence, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the masked figure has a score to settle with the champion.

On another note, Wyatt recently revealed that The Fiend died at WrestleMania 37 following his loss to Randy Orton. Nonetheless, given how over he was among the fans, the company could have Wyatt's alter-ego return in some form in the future.

If that happens, The Fiend could look to exact revenge on The Tribal Chief upon his return. Given Wyatt's alter-ego was an insurmountable force during his initial run in the WWE, he could pose a serious threat to Roman's reign.

The Fiend could push The Tribal Chief to his limits through psychological warfare. He may prove to be a tough nut to crack for Roman Reigns, threatening to take his titles away from him.

Roman Reigns will cross 1000-days as WWE Universal Champion soon

As you may know, Roman Reigns is nearing another milestone in his decorated WWE career. The Head of the Table will complete a 1000-days as WWE Universal Champion on May 27.

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on The Tribal Chief nearing a 1000-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion.

"That close to 1,000 [days], you have to do it. It’d be I’d like [Cal] Ripken had turf toe and would have f***ing just taken a day off. There’s certain milestones, and right now, he’s too close to 1,000. You’re only gonna be as successful as your f***ing top guy, and Roman’s the top guy right now. Roman has the cool factor, Roman’s your money guy," said Nash.

Should The Fiend return to challenge Roman Reigns?

