Roman Reigns to take on returning former US Champion in Tables match on SmackDown

It was officially announced during an advertisement on RAW that the main event of this week's SmackDown will see Roman Reigns take on the returning Robert Roode. Not only that, but the stipulation is a Tables match.

It's perhaps apt that the match was given a "Tables" stipulation since that was what Roman Reigns was put through last week. The Usos took on King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler in the main event but it descended into chaos and a disqualification finish.

It was then that Robert Roode made an unexpected appearance. It was exactly a month since he was suspended for violating WWE's Wellness policy. It was somewhat under the radar but Roode served his time and returned with a vengeance.

He'll have his first match since then and it's the biggest possible opponent in Roman Reigns. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out - and we can anticipate interference from The Usos, King Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

Either way, someone is going through a table and we anticipate a fun main event. Roman Reigns is scheduled to take on Baron Corbin in the Royal Rumble. He's also one of the superstars who many believe will win the Royal Rumble match. It'll be a double duty on the night for The Big Dog!