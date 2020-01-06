Roman Reigns to turn heel after losing WWE WrestleMania 36 main event? (Opinion)

Roman Reigns performed as a heel in The Shield

The latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featured an in-depth discussion between Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue about Bray Wyatt and the ability that “The Fiend” has to make Superstars adopt character traits that they had from several years ago.

We have seen this in recent months with Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan and The Miz, and it now looks as though Roman Reigns could be next in line to take on Wyatt’s alter-ego in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 36.

You can listen to the podcast in full below, or read on to find out what Tom Colohue had to say on the topic.

Is Roman Reigns going to turn heel?

Given that every person who “The Fiend” has defeated so far has either turned heel or babyface, there seems to be a very real possibility that the pattern could continue if Roman Reigns loses against the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36.

Tom Colohue mentioned on this week’s podcast that “The Fiend” vs. Reigns is likely to headline ‘Mania, but the big question is whether WWE will finally pull the trigger on a long-awaited heel turn.

“I am confident it’s going to be The Fiend in the main event and I am confident it’s going to be against Roman Reigns. And if Roman Reigns loses, are we going to see a heel Roman after so many years when they [the fans] finally like him as a face?”

In June 2014, The Shield split up for the first time and it quickly became apparent that Reigns had been chosen as WWE’s next top babyface.

However, despite being a popular member of “The Hounds of Justice” alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, it only took six months for large sections of the WWE Universe to turn against his good-guy character.

At the 2015 Royal Rumble, “The Big Dog” was booed out of the building after winning the 30-man match, even though he received help from ultimate babyface The Rock, and he has gone on to receive polarising crowd reactions over the last five years.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns turn heel? Let us know in the comment section!