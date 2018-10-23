Roman Reigns' Top 5 WWE/Universal Title Defenses

Biplab Nath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 202 // 23 Oct 2018, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns has been heavily involved in the Universal Title picture

WWE's new poster boy has enjoyed all the perks of being the top guy. Since making his debut as part of The Shield, Roman has already become a Grand Slam Champion, a Royal Rumble winner and has main-evented Wrestlemania four times in a row.

There may just be no stopping to the kind of push he is receiving, although some of his matches have been very entertaining to say the least.

A three time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a one time Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defended the top belts on numerous occasions and has mostly come out victorious.

As of this moment, Reigns has relinquished the title due to leukemia, a long battle he has been fighting against since 2008. Our prayers are with him and his family.

While all his championship reigns have been short, here are five instances where he put his championship on the line. The Royal Rumble 2016 hasn't been considered for this list. These matches have been ranked in terms of match psychology and wrestling involved.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Sheamus

Roman's very first championship title defense came against The Celtic Warrior

Roman Reigns won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the 4th of December 2015 for the second time, defeating Sheamus in a title vs career match, where Reigns would have been fired if he had lost.

His first title defense came on 4th January 2016 and Vince McMahon was the special guest referee. Reigns had to overcome not just Sheamus, but Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. Reigns ran through all of them, including hitting Vince with a Superman Punch.

It seemed like WWE would pull a swerve, as Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick after Reigns hit McMahon but Roman eventually kicked out. It took three referees to end this bout and incredibly however, the crowd got all hyped up by the end. A very decent match for weekly television, this match had some solid wrestling and continued the story of Reigns fighting back against the authority figures.

1 / 5 NEXT