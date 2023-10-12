Roman Reigns makes his return to WWE this week on SmackDown, and there are many issues that would require The Tribal Chief's attention.

While the Jimmy Uso situation should be a headline conversation for Reigns, there is also the fact that in his absence, The Bloodline has made an alliance with The Judgment Day.

The Head of the Table could have some issues with this alliance since Damian Priest is currently holding the Money in the Bank contract, and becoming close friends with him could put Reigns in a vulnerable position.

Priest himself even noted that he would cash in on Roman Reigns if given the chance during a recent appearance on The Bump.

Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso have already accepted the alliance, but The Tribal Chief could surprisingly turn face and reject The Judgment Day when he makes his return.

Roman Reigns has been a heel for many years now, but he is still one of the most popular stars in the company. Whether he's face or heel, he will remain the needle mover on the blue brand, and a face turn opens up the possibility of The Bloodline facing The Judgment Day in War Games at Survivor Series.

The Bloodline already has a number of enemies, but the members of The Judgment Day are the main heels in the company at the moment, so even if Reigns isn't set to turn face this week, there is a chance that he could do so in the future.

Reigns could even take offense to Rhea Ripley's recent comments, so it's hard to believe that he would be happy working alongside her, let alone the entire Judgment Day.

