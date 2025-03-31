Roman Reigns to turn heel & form a new faction, Paul Heyman replaced? 3 Things the OTC could do after CM Punk's bombshell on WWE SmackDown 

Last week's SmackDown saw Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins feature in a contract signing segment for their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The segment was filled with the trio firing verbal volleys at each other.

This past Friday, Paul Heyman revealed that the high-profile bout will main event WrestleMania 41, which will allow CM Punk to finally realize his dream of headlining The Show of Shows. However, Punk said that he is still owed a favor and main eventing WrestleMania 41 wasn't it.

Given the recent turn of events, it will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns responds. The following piece will take a look at three potential things the OTC can do following WWE SmackDown.

#3 Roman Reigns could turn heel

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have not been on the same page over the past few weeks. Heyman's affinity towards his former client, CM Punk, has created differences between him and his Tribal Chief, Reigns.

The Wiseman's feelings towards Punk may result in a paranoid Reigns finally snapping. The Original Tribal Chief could turn on Heyman, much to the shock of fans.

The Original Tribal Chief could lay waste to Heyman, turning heel in the process.

#2 The OTC could form a new faction

If Roman Reigns turns heel and kicks Heyman out, he could form a new faction in WWE. The OTC could recruit a new Wiseman and Enforcer to form a new version of The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief could have The Usos' father, Rikishi, return to replace Paul Heyman as his Wiseman. Meanwhile, Reigns could have Hikuleo debut as his new Enforcer.

Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and is rumored to debut in WWE shortly. The company could pair him with Reigns as his new Enforcer.

#1 The former Shield brothers could target CM Punk

CM Punk's dream of headlining WrestleMania could be jeopardized by Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the coming days. The former Shield brothers have been targeted by The Best in the World in promos recently.

This could lead to the former partners joining forces temporarily to target CM Punk before fighting it out among themselves. Roman and Seth could lay waste to The Second City Saint, potentially injuring him in the process. This angle could put Punk's WrestleMania status in the air.

