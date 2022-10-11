Roman Reigns turns down Undisputed WWE Universal title match against current star on RAW

Roman Reigns refused to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Matt Riddle on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Bloodline kicked off the season premiere of the red brand, and they were confronted by The Original Bro. The latter defeated Seth Rollins via submission at Extreme Rules last Saturday in a Fight Pit match.

He and The Tribal Chief collided for the coveted titles on the June 17th episode of SmackDown. Per the stipulation, Riddle could not challenge for the title again as long as Reigns was the champion. Since he lost the match, the rule is still in play.

On this week's RAW, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman came out to discuss some internal conflict involving Jey Uso. Matt Riddle interrupted them and stated that he's aware that he cannot face Roman for the title, but he challenged him anyway.

The Head of the Table asked the fans if they'd like to see the match take place on the show, and although many of them cheered, Roman Reigns refused, stating that the rule still applies. Sami Zayn then stepped up, and a match between him and Matt Riddle has been scheduled for the show.

