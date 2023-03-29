Roman Reigns' undefeated streak would have ended much sooner if this AEW star returned at SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his three-year unpinned streak on the line this weekend at WrestleMania 39. He will take on Cody Rhodes at the high-profile show.

The Tribal Chief could lose his streak and his championship on April 2, 2023. However, it's worth noting that his triumphant run may not have made it to three years if a former Shield member had made his return last year at SummerSlam.

Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose during his WWE run, recently opened up about his AEW contract. The former champion claimed he could have walked into SummerSlam last year as the AEW World Champion if he wanted to.

“I could have walked into SummerSlam that night. With the AEW f*cking belt. If I had been so inclined. Nobody knew that because I don’t put my sh*t out there in the world and let everybody know every f*cking thing about my business, you know. I was not under contract," he told Renee Paquette on The Sessions.

Would Roman Reigns' career have changed if Jon Moxley returned at SummerSlam 2022?

SummerSlam 2022 featured the end of the feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. In the show's main event, The Beast Incarnate brought a tractor to the ringside, tipped up the squared circle, and still couldn't find a way past The Tribal Chief.

Another former member of The Shield, Seth Rollins, didn't feature on the card since Matt Riddle was injured in the build-up to their match. This meant the two had to wait until the next major event to finally get their hands on each other.

Moxley's return here would have broken the internet, making it clear that WWE was the most dominant brand in the wrestling business. The Purveyor of Violence could have challenged Roman Reigns, who was looking for a new opponent following The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It would have allowed a very different build to Survivor Series 2022, and Reigns' streak could have possibly ended by now.

Do you think Jon Moxley will ever return to WWE? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes