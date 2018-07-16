WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley to main event Extreme Rules

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.60K // 16 Jul 2018, 04:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog Main Events Again?

What's the Story?

With the continued absence of the Universal Champion, expectations for the main event of Extreme Rules should fall to the WWE Championship match.

However, Roman Reigns' match with Bobby Lashley is rumoured to be the main event of Extreme Rules.

In Case You Didn't Know

With WWE reverting back to the dual brand pay-per-view format, the expectation amongst fans was that the WWE and Universal Championship would alternate pay-per-view main events.

Lesnar's extended absence from WWE programming lead many to believe Styles would be defending the WWE Championship in pay-per-view main events, but those spots were given to Roman Reigns at Backlash and Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank earlier this summer.

The Heart of the Matter

The report from PWInsider says Styles' title defence against Rusev will be one of the last matches on the show, but that the main event will be Reigns vs. Lashley.

Given the fans' increasing backlash against Reigns since his push began four years ago, this decision will only create more controversy.

The WWE Championship has not main-evented a pay-per-view since the Fastlane show back in March leading many fans to draw comparisons between the title reigns of AJ Styles and CM Punk.

Punk was WWE Champion for all of 2012, but John Cena would main event majority of the pay-per-views during the year. This preference for Cena in main events would eventually lead to Punk's heel turn later in the year.

Reigns has not held a world championship since 2016 but have main evented several WWE shows despite in the absence of the Universal Champion.

What's Next?

Fans walked out on the main event between Reigns and Samoa Joe at Backlash earlier this summer and the same could happen if Reigns main events the pay-per-view against Lashley.

Lesnar will compete at SummerSlam and the expectation is that Reigns will fight him for the title at SummerSlam, which could indicate who will win tonight's bout.

Should this match be the main event tonight? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!