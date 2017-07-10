Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman – Ambulance Match, WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results and Analysis

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman had a gruelling match at Great Balls of Fire.

The Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire had a surprise ending!

Reigns started the match with the upper hand as he managed to get a few shots in before being steamrolled by Braun Strowman. Strowman hit Roman with a hammer head to the chest, showing an inhuman level of agility for a big guy.

Roman sent Braun crashing into the ring post, but Braun reciprocated with the same move before sending Roman Reigns head first into the steel steps.

Strowman picked up the steel steps and smashed Roman in the head with it. Braun missed with the steps after two successful hits with it and ended up hitting the ring post face first.

Reigns attempted a spear on Strowman who immediately reversed it into a powerslam. Roman found a steel chair from under the ring and attacked Strowman's previously injured elbow with it. The two end up outside the ring and Strowman tried to put Reigns through the announce table, but Roman escaped the move but got thrown onto the side of the ambulance.

Near the ambulance now, Braun opened the door to the vehicle to achieve the finish, but Braun got slammed onto the ambulance by Reigns.

Strowman and Reigns ended up in the main entrance stage and Reigns managed to send Braun crashing into the LED wall, smashing a part of it to bits.

Reigns sent Braun face first into the lighting grid and tried to follow up with a spear, but Strowman stepped aside sending Roman straight into the ambulance, causing him to lose the match.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Roman Reigns

Not one to accept defeat, Roman crawled out of the ambulance and dragged Strowman inside before locking the doors and pulling the driver outside and getting in the driver's seat. Reigns then drove the ambulance into the parking lot and reversed it at a very high speed into a semi truck leaving a battered and injured Braun Strowman inside the ambulance. Looking at Stroman's face, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Monster Among Men suffers a serious storyline injury!

