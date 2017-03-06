Winner of Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman: Result and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017

Roman Reigns marches on to WrestleMania.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Mar 2017, 09:00 IST

Roman Reigns “overcame the odds” and defeated Braun Strowman at Fastlane

Roman Reigns became the first WWE Superstar to pin Braun Strowman after he overcame The Monster Among Men at Fastlane.

Strowman started dominant, but Roman managed to send Strowman over the top ropes. Whatever offence Roman got in, Strowman caught him. Roman wore sneakers instead of his usual boots, which was distracting during the match.

A good chunk of the match was a squash, and Strowman attempted to slam Roman onto the announce table, but Reigns escaped and got the big man to run into the ring post. He did the same inside the ring moments later. This is where Roman’s offence grew stronger. He even landed a Samoan drop on Strowman shortly after.

Strowman’s attempted running big boot saw Reigns move and The Monster Among Men fall outside, hurting his knee. Roman came out, and this led to Strowman slamming him on the announce desk.

Inside the ring, Roman managed to land a spear, but Strowman kicked out. After another attempt at a spear, Strowman caught him, but as he tried to run into Roman, he was met with the ring post.

Reigns hit a series of Superman punches on Strowman, before being caught by him. Roman followed up with a spear to pin Strowman clean.

Perhaps the highlight of the match was the top rope jump by Braun Strowman.

