Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal - Full Match Video (WWE History)

You can now watch Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal in its entirety

The match took place at the 2018 Money In The Bank pay-per-view

​ Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns

WWE has released footage of the full match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal from Money in the Bank 2018.

The pay-per-view took place in Rosemont, Illinois and featured 11 matches on the card, including AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship Last Man Standing match) and Alexa Bliss’s Money In The Bank victory and subsequent cash-in on Nia Jax.

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

General Manager Kurt Angle refused to give Jinder Mahal a chance to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match on an episode of RAW.

The former WWE Champion decided to take out his frustration on Roman Reigns later in the night, leading to a one-on-one match between the two men at Money In The Bank 2018.

You can watch Reigns vs. Mahal in its entirety below – and continue reading if you would like to find out more about both Superstars’ WWE statuses heading into the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns before Money In The Bank 2018

As was often the case in this era, WWE had a difficult time trying to get fans to cheer for Roman Reigns ahead of his match against Jinder Mahal.

Two months earlier, Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34. Many fans expected the former Shield member to dethrone Lesnar as Universal Champion, so the New Orleans crowd hijacked the majority of the match with chants that had nothing to do with the Superstars in the ring.

As it turned out, the Reigns vs. Lesnar story was far from over, and this Reigns vs. Mahal match was merely a stop-gap for "The Big Dog" while Lesnar remained off television until the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2018.

Jinder Mahal before Money In The Bank 2018

After holding the WWE Championship for five months in 2017, Jinder Mahal won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 but his reign was abruptly ended by Jeff Hardy just eight days later.

“The Modern Day Maharajah” briefly became involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture, losing against Seth Rollins on RAW, before setting his sights on Roman Reigns in the build-up to Money In The Bank.

At the time, Mahal was considered to be one of the top heels on the red brand, hence why WWE booked him to face Reigns.