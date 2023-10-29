Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Could The Judgment Day find their newest member in surprising plot twist? Major betrayal explored

For a while now, The Judgment Day has been seen attempting to find new additions to their faction. Recently on RAW, Rhea Ripley was seen trying to recruit Seth Rollins to The Judgment Day. While that didn't happen yet, at Crown Jewel 2023, the heel faction could finally find a new member.

During the main event of Crown Jewel, WWE could book an angle that would see Jimmy Uso interfering in the match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. While Jimmy can help Reigns retain his title, he could very well betray him later, by helping Damian Priest cash in his MITB contract.

Even though the cash-in will most likely be unsuccessful, it would still establish Jimmy Uso as a member of The Judgment Day. While the angle is speculative, it can be attributed to Rhea Ripley's latest statement on RAW. During an interaction with Rollins, she told him if he joins The Judgment Day, Damian could cash in on Roman Reigns.

While Rollins did not join, the segment proved that The Judgment Day is indeed thinking about Reigns. The reason behind Jimmy betraying Roman can be attributed to him not wanting to play second fiddle. Also, by booking such an angle, Jimmy Uso could appear on RAW, and reignite a perfect feud between him and Jey Uso.

The Judgment Day will be active at Crown Jewel 2023

Along with The Bloodline on SmackDown, The Judgment Day is arguably one of WWE's best factions. The one reason why the team stands out from the others is that every member of The Judgment Day holds a championship belt. This is indicative of the success the heel faction has achieved in recent times.

Even at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, The Judgment Day will have two of its members in action. First, Damian Priest will face Cody Rhodes in a singles match at the Saudi-based PLE. The contest between the duo was confirmed on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Later, Rhea Ripley will be seen defending her WWE Women's Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. This match will certainly be a test of Ripley's ability, as each woman involved in the match poses a unique threat to the champion.

While the task in hand for Crown Jewel is difficult, it's also indicative of the faith WWE has in The Judgment Day. Regardless of what happens at the PLE in Saudi, fans can be assured of a great performance from the heel faction.