Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton: How WWE should book a major feud between both stars

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns declared that The Bloodline is coming for all the championships across both brands. The Tribal Chief ordered The Usos to set their sights on RK-Bro's RAW Tag Team Championships and unify both sets of tag titles.

With The Bloodline going after RK-Bro, WWE now has the opportunity to book a massive feud between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. The two stars haven't faced each other in a long time, and fans have been waiting to see The Viper lock horns with the Tribal Chief.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his views on how impactful a rivalry between Reigns and Orton can be. He explained how people respect Randy Orton and could genuinely accept him as someone who can dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A program between the two megastars could be a blockbuster. Here's how WWE could plan their feud.

How can WWE effectively execute Roman Reigns' rivalry with Randy Orton?

WWE could heat things up by having The Usos capture RK-Bro's RAW Tag Team Championships. The decision could be effective on multiple levels, as it would free Randy Orton of his duties as a tag team champion while also enhancing The Bloodline's dominance.

RK-Bro could then proceed towards a rematch with the newly-crowned champs, where Reigns' interference would cost them the match. The WWE Universal Champion can severely injure Riddle (in storyline), similar to how he dismantled Dominick Mysterio last year.

This act would infuriate Randy Orton. The Viper's close bond with The Original Bro would make him go after The Tribal Chief. Riddle has always had Randy's back, and the Legend Killer would like to do the same by avenging his friend.

This could lead to a couple of intense promo segments between the two men, where the duo would verbally assault each other. The Legend Killer could also terrorize The Bloodline with vicious RKOs every week.

At WrestleMania Backlash, the two megastars could have a singles match, which would turn into a No Disqualification bout mid-way through the contest. Ultimately, Roman Reigns would survive Orton's challenge with the help of The Usos.

Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns: Hell in a Cell match

The 14-time World Champion would then arrive on the next SmackDown episode and vow to take Roman Reigns apart. After facing some resistance from The Legend Killer, The Bloodline will eventually manage to get the upper hand.

As Reigns prepares himself to batter Orton with steel chairs, Riddle will rush to the ring, saving his friend from the villainous faction. Once Randy gets back on his feet, he will take the microphone to challenge Roman Reigns to a Hell in a Cell contest at the next premium live event.

On the final SmackDown episode before the bout, Reigns will face Riddle in a first-time-ever contest. After picking up a hard-fought victory, the champion will be taken down with an RKO outta nowhere.

Finally, at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, the duo will have their last contest. It could be the match where fans get to relive their SummerSlam 2014 RKO spot. After surviving multiple finishing maneuvers, The Tribal Chief will retain his title, ending an entertaining two-month program.

