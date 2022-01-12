Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins means more than Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

At this year's Royal Rumble on January 29th, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a first-ever dream match at the same event.

Both world championship matches hold significant implications for WrestleMania 38. But which bout will have more impact on the future of WWE?

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is more important

Even though Lesnar vs Lashley is a match the WWE Universe has been waiting for two decades, the length of Reigns' title reign and the history between Rollins and him raises the stakes of the Universal Title match.

For over 490 days, The Tribal Chief has been the top dog on the SmackDown roster. By the time the Royal Rumble comes around, he will have surpassed Lesnar as the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history.

Any time a champion loses their gold, it is a big deal. When a champion has a reign the length of Reigns' Universal title reign, every one of his title matches has more meaning because the person that defeats him for the championship will look like a megastar in the process.

Rollins knows his former Shield brither that he appears like the biggest threat The Tribal Chief has faced since he won the strap in August 2020. A win for the "Visionary" would solidify him as one of the all-time greats in WWE history, as he will forever be known as the man who knocked off the "Tribal Chief."

Ever since The Head of the Table has been champion, Paul Heyman has helped him retain his championship on numerous occasions. With Heyman not by his side anymore, if he were to retain the strap over Rollins, it would show he didn't need his "Special Counsel" to help him retain his championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, if Reigns loses the championship to Rollins, it would make him look weak without Heyman. Either result adds another layer to the evolving storyline between Reigns, Lesnar, and Heyman that will culminate at the AT&T Stadium during the WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.

Edited by Vishal Kataria