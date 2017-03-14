The WWE fans went crazy after Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker WrestleMania 33 announcement
Yes, this is OFFICIAL!
.@WWE pic.twitter.com/lp4jS9rtqB— #BROKEN Tom Daly (@TomDaly2) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Should have been @FinnBalor #Wrestlemania is ruined pic.twitter.com/ks6tDsEbyE— ℜ # (@MorphanScout) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/maJsj83TeC— #KesslerSZN (@ThatKyrieFan) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns BUT.....WE ALL WANTED TAKER VS CENA BUT YET AGAIN VINCE GETS HIS OWN WAY ALL THE TIME!!!— Nathan (@ILikeBellas) March 13, 2017
@WWE @NewAgeInsiders @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/pkbDYtiQLc— Jacovia Cartwright (@RealJacovia) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns— John Morrow (@TheJohnMorrow24) March 13, 2017
Ugh... Please stop shoving Roman down our throats. #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/55j4bLozJL
@WWE @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/TzrLzUQTbi— MeepMoop™Guy (@VincentMichaels) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns MOTY potential! Roman's gonna carry Taker to an incredible match! He deserves to win. Taker needs to pass the torch.— Saif (@SaifQuadri) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns ALL THE HATERS CRYING! So funny! Get over yourself! Its gonna be so goood! #RomanEmpire pic.twitter.com/zYLlD8v1zi— Gemie (@HypaGemie) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns #WWE is your yard #RomanReigns and you will defeat #Undertaker in #Wrestlemania 33 pic.twitter.com/fMqUyz3NVv— Estella #RomanEmpire (@CuteEstella8) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/AnFp3658Fz— GitaNshu RN (@Gitanshuarora10) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns me when Roman music hit but I know his ass is in trouble when we hear that gong pic.twitter.com/iNsmsqIBXO— HeiHei (@KANGCESARO) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/188A5uXYKY— Pablo (@Pauvlychenko) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yJ2pUB8wl6— Wrestling News (@WWEInsideStuff) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns REIGNS GONNA END HIS CAREER AHHH YESSIRRRRRRR— (@SellingLikeSeth) March 13, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns and if roman wins... pic.twitter.com/y7ONcZosCZ— Netstryke (@Netstryke) March 13, 2017
@WWE so many people replying to this like pic.twitter.com/7k3frnP8JY— Kristal (@Kad1337) March 13, 2017