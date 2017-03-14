The WWE fans went crazy after Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker WrestleMania 33 announcement

Yes, this is OFFICIAL!

@WWE @WWERomanReigns BUT.....WE ALL WANTED TAKER VS CENA BUT YET AGAIN VINCE GETS HIS OWN WAY ALL THE TIME!!! — Nathan (@ILikeBellas) March 13, 2017





@WWE @WWERomanReigns MOTY potential! Roman's gonna carry Taker to an incredible match! He deserves to win. Taker needs to pass the torch. — Saif (@SaifQuadri) March 13, 2017













@WWE @WWERomanReigns me when Roman music hit but I know his ass is in trouble when we hear that gong pic.twitter.com/iNsmsqIBXO — HeiHei (@KANGCESARO) March 13, 2017





@WWE so many people replying to this like pic.twitter.com/7k3frnP8JY — Kristal (@Kad1337) March 13, 2017



