Roman Reigns to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in a major twist? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been away from the Undisputed WWE Championship picture since dropping the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, the OTC has said multiple times since his return that he intends to win back the title. One of the possible scenarios could see Reigns capture the championship at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Reigns has been majorly away from TV since the start of the year and has wrestled in just two matches. He has not been involved in any feud since the culmination of his rivalry with Solo Sikoa on RAW's Netflix premiere, begging the question of what's in store for The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes collided at the past two iterations of WrestleMania, with the score currently being 1-1. While the chances of the two completing the trilogy this year are minimal, there is a way it could happen after what transpired on SmackDown.

The Rock seemingly asked Cody Rhodes to sell out his 'soul' and be 'his champion' this past Friday. While The American Nightmare is unlikely to accept the offer and turn heel, the storyline could see a drastic turn with Roman Reigns making his return and becoming The Final Boss' guy to take the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns is currently away from WWE programming due to an injury

Roman Reigns was last seen in action at Royal Rumble where he came up short in the 30-man contest. The OTC was eliminated by CM Punk who also took out Seth Rollins at the same time. This led to a brief interaction between the three at ringside, with the Visionary delivering a vicious Curbstomp to his former stablemate.

It was noted on the RAW after Royal Rumble that Reigns suffered an injury at the event and would be out of action for a while. The injury was a kayfabe reason to write The Head of the Table off WWE programming as he was not working Elimination Chamber 2025.

Expand Tweet

Things could change at the upcoming premium live event if Reigns shows up after Cody Rhodes declines The Rock's offer to be his champion. However, current plans for the OTC look like he will be facing Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

