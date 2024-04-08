Roman Reigns lost his coveted gold to Cody Rhodes last night at WrestleMania 40 in what was a grueling contest. Both superstars gave it everything they had to treat fans to an instant classic.

While The Head of the Table had the upper hand, thanks to the nature of the match plus The Bloodline, The American Nightmare managed to prevail over his rival due to Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker's timely interferences.

Following his loss, it will be interesting to see what's next for Roman Reigns in WWE. In this article, we will take a look at three potential directions for The Tribal Chief post-WrestleMania 40.

#3. Roman Reigns gets kicked out of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns' loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes may result in some severe repercussions for him in the coming days, as he could potentially be kicked out of his own faction.

The Bloodline could see Reigns as the weakling of the group due to his loss and turn on him on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Samoan faction could brutalize its leader, kicking him out of the group.

#2. The Rock becomes the new Head of the Table

If The Bloodline does betray Roman Reigns, it could look for a new leader, and who better than The Final Boss, The Rock, to lead them in the new era?

While Solo Sikoa is The Tribal Heir of the faction, he is still inexperienced and, arguably, cannot be trusted with the responsibility of the entire faction. Hence, under the guidance of Paul Heyman, the dominant stable can decide to crown The Final Boss as the new Head of the Table.

The Rock replacing Roman as The Bloodline's leader could then lead to a massive feud between the duo, leading to their inevitable one-on-one match.

#1. A rematch against Cody Rhodes

While Reigns may have lost his coveted gold to Cody Rhodes, their rivalry might not be over just yet.

The Tribal Chief could invoke his rematch clause to get another shot at Rhodes. If that is indeed the case, the odds of him dethroning The American Nightmare can't be ruled out.

The Head of the Table could once again have The Bloodline do his dirty work and help him usurp The American Nightmare.

