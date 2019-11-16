Ron Simmons on being part of College Football Hall of Fame 2008 and WWE Hall of Fame 2012 (Exclusive)

Bradshaw and Simmons

Ron Simmons is no stranger to athletics. Simmons played college football for Florida State University (1977-1980). Simmons was a nose guard and was named an All-American in 1979 and 1980. While playing at Florida State Univerity went to back-to-back Orange Bowls his junior and senior year.

Simmons later had a brief career in the National Football League (NFL), selected in the sixth round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He played for the Cleveland Browns in 1981 and 1982 and the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits from 1983 to 1985. It was in Tampa, where he was a teammate of future professional wrestler Lex Luger.

Simmons would make the transition from football into professional wrestling. Simmons was recognized as the first African-American World Championship Wrestling' Heavyweight Champion in 1992. He also had championship reigns that include being a one-time WCW tag team champion with Butch Reed and WCW United States tag team champion with Big Josh. Simmons is also a three-time WWF tag team champion with Bradshaw. You can read the interview below.

SK: What was it like being called to be in the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2008?

Simmons: It's surreal. To get to know great players through the ranks like OJ Simpson, Jim Brown, and Fred Rains is fantastic. To be honored in a Hall of Fame class with the likes of Troy Aikman and Thurman Thomas in my class, it's still surreal to me. I'm proud of it. I worked hard, and it paid off.

SK: What was it like being called to be in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012?

Simmons: That was another surreal moment in my life. To be selected by your peers, recognize your work, and craft in the business is incredible. Names like Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair made this business what it is today. Those peers watch you, and respect you enough to go into the WWE Hall of Fame is truly amazing.