3 female WWE stars who took major shots at Ronda Rousey on Twitter  

Ronda Rousey is one of the most fearless superstars in WWE's women's division. The Baddest Woman On The Planet has never been afraid to ruffle feathers since she signed for the company in 2018. In the ring, she has since tangled with everyone from current CEO Stephanie McMahon to up-and-coming stars like Shotzi.

The Rowdy One's confrontations have not been confined to just the squared circle, and have often spilled over to social media. She has routinely used Twitter to further her rivalries, exchanging barbs with her opponents. Rousey has also been on the receiving end of vicious shots from other competitors, some of which have gone viral.

On that note, let's recap three superstars who have taken shots at The Baddest Woman On The Planet on Twitter.

#3 Ruby Riott took a Twitter shot at Ronda Rousey in the build to their clash at Elimination Chamber 2019

Ruby Soho @realrubysoho

Exactly what I said would happen did. You care SO much about what these people think about you that a few “boos” gets you all disheveled. My mind isn’t clouded by the opinions of the sheep. My focus is two things...my squad, and becoming the RAW Women’s Champion. Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey



rondarousey.com/pro-wrestling/… You don’t want to see me riot @RubyRiottWWE You don’t want to see me riot @RubyRiottWWE rondarousey.com/pro-wrestling/… Pleeeaaassee!Exactly what I said would happen did. You care SO much about what these people think about you that a few “boos” gets you all disheveled. My mind isn’t clouded by the opinions of the sheep. My focus is two things...my squad, and becoming the RAW Women’s Champion. twitter.com/RondaRousey/st… Pleeeaaassee! Exactly what I said would happen did. You care SO much about what these people think about you that a few “boos” gets you all disheveled. My mind isn’t clouded by the opinions of the sheep. My focus is two things...my squad, and becoming the RAW Women’s Champion. twitter.com/RondaRousey/st…

Ronda Rousey's first stint in WWE saw her hold the RAW Women's Championship for a record 231 days. Among the slew of contenders who challenged for her title was the leader of the Riott squad, Ruby Riott. On a pre-Elimination Chamber episode of RAW, The Rowdy One defeated both of Riott's teammates but the faction leader managed to evade her wrath.

Rousey then took to Twitter to fire a warning to her opponent ahead of their clash at the premium live event. Riott did not take this lying down, promptly issuing a fiery response which got the fans buzzing. The Riott Squad leader would fall short in their match, but she held her own in their Twitter battle.

#2 Natalya is currently poking fun at Ronda Rousey on Twitter before they lock horns at Money In The Bank

Natalya is set to challenge SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank. The buildup to their bout has involved their real-life friendship, and the exchanges have quickly turned personal. As a result, the pair have engaged in increasingly heated confrontations, and the feud has spilled over to the Twitterverse.

Nattie @NatbyNature



#SmackDown This could be the dance hit of the summer! I call it, Ronda The Hypocrite. This could be the dance hit of the summer! I call it, Ronda The Hypocrite. #SmackDown https://t.co/qlgHJJNdK0

After mockingly imitating The Rowdy One on SmackDown, The Queen Of Harts tweeted multiple shots at the champion. Natalya and Rousey traded barbs over Shayna Baszler, the former's tag team partner and the latter's long-time friend.

The B.O.A.T then labelled the UFC Hall Of Famer, who previously did a photoshoot for a body positivity campaign, a hypocrite for criticising her revealing in-ring gear.

As a result, the pair have exponentially ramped up fan interest in their upcoming battle after an initially lukewarm reception.

#1 Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey had one of the most personal and legendary Twitter exchanges

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey had one of WWE's hottest rivalries of 2019. Lynch's popularity surged after adopting "The Man" gimmick, and it set her on a collision course with The Rowdy One. As the first-ever SmackDown women's champion got closer to a dream match against Rousey, she took to Twitter to fan the flames of their feud.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. https://t.co/ap3Q6cBRP2

Lynch took a standard in-character shot at Rousey, claiming that she would take the RAW women's title from the latter. The exchange quickly turned personal, with the duo referring to each other by their real names and Rousey's husband even getting referenced. The raw, unscripted nature of their squabble outside the confines of kayfabe excited the WWE Universe immensely because it felt unique and authentic.

The pair continued to take occasional shots at each other on social media long after their feud ended in one of the longest-running Twitter beefs of recent times.

