Ronda Rousey: 5 ways WWE can bring back the former RAW Women's Champion

It may not be long before Ronda Rousey is back in WWE

She may have been absent from WWE for over a year, but Ronda Rousey still remains one of the biggest names on the roster.

The Baddest Woman on the planet, she made her WWE debut in 2008 following a hugely successful UFC career, making her in-ring debut at WrestleMania that year, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Ronda Rousey enjoyed an incredible first year as part of WWE, winning the RAW Women's Championship and motoring through the competition before suffering her first loss at WrestleMania in 2019 when Becky Lynch snared her title.

Even that defeat was fairly contentious and the fact it came in a triple-threat match will mean many still want to see if Rousey can maintain her unbeaten one-on-one record in WWE.

When will Ronda Rousey be back in WWE?

Rousey has barely been seen or heard from since, leaving many to speculate whether or not her WWE career is actually done and dusted despite still being in its relative infancy. As an outspoken individual, to say the least, Ronda Rousey is never far away from the headlines and, as such, talk about what she's doing or saying is never far away.

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

It was only a matter of weeks ago that Rousey was forced to defend comments she made referring to wrestling matches as 'fake fights' - to say she didn't apologize would be an understatement.

If we allow ourselves to be convinced that it's a matter of time before Ronda Rousey does return, the question has to be asked - how will she be reintroduced to WWE programming?

Advertisement

Here, we explore just a handful of ways Ronda Rousey could return to WWE.

#5. Babyface Ronda Rousey

Babyface Ronda?

Ronda Rousey debuted in WWE to much fanfare, mainstream attention, and some very positive reactions from the WWE Universe. Initially booked as a babyface, she tackled the likes of Triple H and Stephanie as above, before working her way through the roster.

Up against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, however, she ran into trouble in this regard. Fans who respected the body of work the likes of Flair and Lynch had crafted over the years started to turn on Rousey, who they believed had been handed main events and titles in WWE without necessarily earning them.

Cheers started to boos - but I believe there's a chance WWE can hit the reset button here, and bring Ronda Rousey back full circle. She'd have some work to do to address the damage done by comments such as the above tweet, but it's not something she's incapable of.

By booking her as a hero, she'd be a lock for feuds against the likes of Charlotte Flair if both are placed on the same brand once Rousey returns. Their previous encounters were as a result of Lynch's injury, so it would be fascinating to see what they'd produce with a prolonged period of time to work with.