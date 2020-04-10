Ronda Rousey blasts 'ungrateful' WWE fans

Ronda Rousey had a difficult time to get fans to support her

The former RAW Women’s Champion has not appeared in WWE over the last year

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey says WWE’s “ungrateful” fans made her question why she should continue performing for the company.

The 33-year-old appeared prominently on WWE television from January 2018 to April 2019, but she has not been part of any storylines since she lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Speaking on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, Rousey explained that she has no plans to work a full-time schedule if she returns to WWE because she does not want to spend 200+ days a year away from home.

She also made it clear that she did not appreciate the way that she was treated by WWE’s audience.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family? Instead of spending my time and energy on a bunch of f***ing ungrateful fans that don’t appreciate me. I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.’” [H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Why did WWE fans boo Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey received a mixed response from WWE fans when she began to make appearances for the company in early 2018.

As the year went on, she appeared to gradually win them over with her in-ring performances, especially when she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

However, although she was still presented as a babyface on television, the UFC Hall of Famer had to deal with a lot of negative reactions from fans during her rivalry with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, which began in November 2018 and ended in April 2019.

In March 2019, one month before her WrestleMania 35 main event against Flair and Lynch, Rousey turned heel for the first time when she attacked Lynch on an episode of RAW.