Opinion: Ronda Rousey could lose her title at TLC. Here's why!

Ashutosh Tiwari
27 Nov 2018, 21:45 IST

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has been having an absolute dream run in WWE. Many speculated that the former UFC champ wouldn't do well in the WWE ring but she has delivered more than we expected.

Soon after her Spectacular debut at the 'Show of Shows', she quickly turned her eyes to the RAW Women's championship and won it in a dominant fashion at SummerSlam. Since then she has successfully defended her title against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella respectively.

Ronda Rousey after winning the RAW Women's Championship

So why should she drop the RAW Women's Championship at TLC?

Well, if WWE wants to book Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, then this one of the best ways to do it.

As you know, Ronda Rousey was scheduled to face Becky Lynch at Survivor Series but couldn't due to a botched punch by Nia Jax which severely injured Becky Lynch during the Raw invasion.

Becky Lynch, who is currently the Smackdown Women's Champion, is one of the main reasons to watch Smackdown Live these days.

She ensured an epic build up for her match for Survivor Series which made it the most anticipated match of the night. As per the rumours, WWE is reportedly planning Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey for the Main event at WrestleMania 35 which is a fantastic Idea.

But this can't happen if Rousey holds the title until WrestleMania. It just wouldn't make sense for a Champion vs Champion match up at WrestleMania although both belong to two different brands. This isn't Survivor Series.

They were supposed to square off at Survivor Series

So how should WWE build this mega match? So here's how things should go. With the help of Tamina, Nia Jax should brutalize and beat the RAW women's Champion.

Due to the severe beatings that Rousey has taken, WWE should keep her away up till the Royal Rumble. Now begins the road to WrestleMania 35,

Ronda Rousey enters the Rumble as a surprise entrant which shocks everyone and wins it. After winning the Royal Rumble, Ronda chooses to challenge Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship. This makes Ronda Rousey move to Smackdown Live where these two superstars can build up an epic storyline for their match at WrestleMania.

Ronda and Nia battle it out at MITB

Well, WWE could do this the other way round too. But making Lynch lose the title would be really strange since she has been doing great as a heel and fans are loving it. She has just begun so I expect her to keep the title until WrestleMania so that she can enter the event as a mega-heel. Let me know what you feel in the comments.