Ronda Rousey could've avoided Shayna Baszler's heinous assault? The hint she missed 

Shayna Baszler's betrayal of Ronda Rousey was among the many shocking moments at this year's Money in the Bank event. During the duo's match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Baszler attacked Rousey from behind, enabling Morgan and Rodriguez to secure the win.

While fans were shocked by Shayna Baszler's act, it seems that The Rowdy One could have avoided this onslaught if she had paid a little attention. Before their match at Money in the Bank, The Queen of Spades gave an interview to Sun Sport. During the chat, Baszler spoke about her and Rousey being one of the greatest tag teams.

Baszler, however, also mentioned that if she and Rousey walked past the entire division with ease, then a match between the two would be inevitable. During the interview, the former Women's Tag Team Champion said:

"Look, if me and Ronda walk through the whole division and there is nobody left, then we would have to," said Baszler.

Judging by her words, Shayna Baszler seemed prepared to square up against Ronda Rousey. Her actions at Money in the Bank could be the by-product of what was in her mind for quite some time. With Baszler's attack at MITB, it will be interesting to see how this story progresses.

Shayna Baszler sent a cryptic message on Twitter after attacking Ronda Rousey

Before Money in the Bank, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey were seemingly one of WWE's most dominant tag teams. However, things massively changed at the July 1 show, and now, the two might end up being the biggest foes, if anything.

After Baszler attacked Rousey at MITB, which led to them losing their tag title, Megan Morant tried to seek clarification from Baszler for her actions. But the 42-year-old had no answer. She just looked at Morant and walked away. However, The Queen of Spades later took to Twitter and dropped a message. She wrote:

"Let the Galaxy burn."

While it is unclear what Shayna Baszler meant from her tweet, the former MMA fighter must explain her actions on Monday Night RAW. Considering how things went at MITB, seeing what Baszler says when she appears on the red brand will be interesting.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are real-life friends

One of the reasons behind Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's dominance as a tag team was the great chemistry they shared. While their bonding could be seen inside the ring, Rousey and Baszler also share a great bond outside the business, as they have known each other for a long time.

Before joining forces in WWE, Rousey and Baszler knew each other through their careers in MMA. At the Glendale Fighting Club, Rousey and Baszler were training partners. While Rousey had a successful career in the UFC, Baszler went on a 0-2 run in the promotion, after which she pursued a career in pro wrestling.

After Baszler attacked Rousey at MITB, it will be worth watching where their on-screen equation goes. More than losing her tag title, Rousey will be upset about her friend's betrayal and will seek answers.

