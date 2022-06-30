Ronda Rousey discloses nixed plans for her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Ronda Rousey has revealed that she was supposed to be a heel after she returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, but the plans were changed.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match, making her in-ring return after a three-year absence. She outlasted 29 other women to win the bout, and won a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

During an interview with Daniel Cormier on The DC Check In, Ronda Rousey stated that the plans were for her to return to WWE as a heel, but Vince McMahon changed his mind after hearing how the crowd reacted to her.

"I was supposed to come back as a heel. Vince [McMahon] was like, 'They popped real big, so she's a babyface.' I did a heel interview after and everyone was like, 'What the hell?' Next Monday, I'm like, 'I'm coming in as a heel' and they're like, 'No, you need to smile and you need to stop being a b***h.' 'No, I love being a b***h! It's my outlet for b*tchery!' 'No, pull it back for a little bit.' 'Okay, high fives.' It's fine being a babyface," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Ronda Rousey says she was expecting a negative reaction from fans at the Royal Rumble

Rumors of Rousey's return began swirling online before the premium live event. She received a big pop when her music hit, entering the Rumble match at #28.

The SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that she felt she didn't enjoy it because it wasn't what she was expecting.

"I was expecting boos. I came out with my guard up and I think I didn't get to enjoy that moment because I was expecting it because that's what I got on the way out. When I came out and everyone [cheered], I blocked them out and didn't let them in and I went in, did my job, and got out. I think I missed out on really enjoying that moment because I was expecting the worst in people. That's how the WWE Universe gets you," said Rousey.

Ronda Rousey is currently set to defend her title against Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank. It'll be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at the event.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far