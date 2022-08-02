Ronda Rousey fined and suspended after attacking WWE official at SummerSlam

WWE has announced Ronda Rousey's punishment for attacking a referee at SummerSlam after a controversial end to her match.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet collided with Liv Morgan at the premium live event for the SmackDown Women's Championship. During the bout, Rousey locked the latter in a submission move, and the referee made the three count as her shoulders were down on the mat. Morgan tapped out at the same time before the match ended, but the official didn't see it.

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion was not happy with the result at all, so she proceeded to lock Liv Morgan in the armbar. When the referee tried to break the hold, she took the official out and locked him in the armbar as well, turning heel in the process.

WWE recently disclosed on Twitter that Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended for laying her hands on the official. It's not currently known how long the suspension will last.

Liv Morgan became first woman in WWE to score two pinfall victories over Ronda Rousey

At WWE Money in the Bank, the 28-year-old star cashed in her briefcase, which she won earlier that night, on Ronda Rousey and pinned her to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. This is the first title that Morgan has held in her entire wrestling career.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was pinned for the first time at WrestleMania 35 during a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It was the first women's bout to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After losing to Liv Morgan at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the former became the first person to score two pinfall victories over Rousey. It'll be interesting to see who her new challenger will be.

Who do you think should challenge Liv Morgan next? Sound off in the comments below!

