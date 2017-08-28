UFC News: Ronda Rousey gets married

UFC Icon Ronda Rousey got married this weekend!

Ronda Rousey

Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey got married yesterday, tying the knot with current UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne during a ceremony in Hawaii. The two have been engaged since April, but have never publicly set a date for the actual wedding.

????????❤️ @travisbrownemma A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Rousey and Browne were pretty successful on keeping the nuptials under wraps from social media and more. In fact, it might have gone unnoticed by the public, had not UFC president Dana White mentioned it on the Rich Eisen Show this past Friday.

"Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding, and she's in a good place. She's really happy, and she hasn't announced her retirement or anything like that. She's focusing on this wedding." - Dana White

Rumors have been swirling about her possibility of joining WWE, especially after her appearance at the Mae Young Classic earlier this month.

But, for right now, it seems like she's going to just enjoy being married for the time being, as Dana White said before she makes any decisions about her future.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wished to the happy couple!