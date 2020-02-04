Ronda Rousey gives update on her WWE status

Rousey says she's done as a full-time wrestler

We still do not know if or when Ronda Rousey will return to WWE, but we have a better idea of what to expect if she does ultimately make a return. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not been seen on WWE TV since losing to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. In a conversation with Steve-O on YouTube, Rousey says if she comes back, it will not be as a full time wrestler (h\t Fightful).

"I did completely full-time for a year. All of the TV and as many live shows as I could. I probably worked 200 days out of the year. Most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. It's non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn't do it sustainably."

While Rousey says she enjoyed her time as a WWE Superstar, the grueling schedule is just too much time away from her family.

"Me and Travis [Browne] want to have babies and if I'm gone 200 days a year taking powerbombs every night, I don't think that's conducive for conception. We wanted to take time and make us a priority. I don't know when I'm gonna go back. I know I want to, but I don't think I'll be able to do it in that capacity again. I couldn't put my family through that again."

You can see the full conversation with Steve-o in the video below: