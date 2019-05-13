WWE News: Ronda Rousey has an interesting message for the WWE locker room

Didn't expect Ronda Rousey to say that!

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey had quite the career in UFC before coming to The WWE in 2018 and the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' was finally asked during an interview which she found to be more stressful and physically challenging. While some might be upset that Rousey would say that UFC was the most challenging physically, she didn't stop there.

In fact, she went on to give a bold message to The WWE locker room, which is a little off-putting given her anti-WWE character when she left the company. It also comes at a time when her WWE future is uncertain, thus furthering the possibility of her match at WrestleMania 35 being the last time she is seen in the squared circle.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey came to The WWE in 2018 and absolutely set the entire landscape of the company on fire. Not only was that evident by her blockbuster match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, which she would go on to win, but also by her winning the Raw women's title only a few short months later

If nothing else, she was on top of the mountain in the women's division and no one could touch her. In fact, from Nia Jax to Bayley and Sasha Banks, all female competitors fell victim to Rousey's savagery and she would go on to run the table in the women's division for quite some time.

Unfortunately for Rousey, all that would come to an end at WrestleMania 35, where she would lose to women's title by pinfall to the eventual winner, Becky Lynch. The occasion was also the first time women had main evented WrestleMania in the pay per view's history, which was a historic moment to be a part of.

The heart of the matter.

Rousey spoke to UFC's, Megan Olivi, about her time in WWE and how she would compare it to her time in The UFC. Again, she called WWE easier for obvious reasons, but she also made a very surprising statement by claiming that she did the easy version of WWE and that most superstars are on the road 300 days or more a year.

“It’s physical in a different way, the stress from fighting is much, much more,” Rousey said. “The training camp, the weeks leading up to it, the press, and going to sleep every night thinking about it. That’s the real wear and tear, not so much the physical part of it. With fights, you assume, ‘Okay, I’ll give myself at least a month to recover after that.’ It’s a peaking system, you allow yourself to peak and crash. With WWE it’s just a grind and it’s non-stop, I did the easy version, everybody else does 300 days a year. Their bodies don’t get to rest as much as ours in MMA, but their minds get to rest a lot more in MMA I feel like. There’s no pressure on anything.”

If nothing else, this a huge about-face after months and months of Rousey trashing WWE and not wanting to be there dancing monkey. While one can easily realize that this was all a part of her character at the time, it seems weird that Rousey would show that kind of respect for the full-time superstars if her character revolves around mocking WWE.

It also seems to show that Rousey's vacation could turn into full-blown retirement and that the WWE Universe has indeed seen Rousey in the squared circle for the last time. Either that or she will return to WWE as a babyface, which will be another interesting layer of storytelling to watch unfold.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is currently in the midst of her vacation in hopes of starting a family with husband, Travis Browne and it's not known when or if she will return to the squared circle. With that being said, however, her inspiring message to the rest of the locker room shows that she at least respects the men and women in the locker room and what they do immensely.

