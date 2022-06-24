Ronda Rousey hits back at current WWE Superstar on social media

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been at war of words with Natalya on social media.

Both women are set to face each other at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event for the SmackDown Women's title. Natalya became the #1 contender for Rousey's title when she emerged victorious in a six-pack challenge featuring Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

After Ronda Rousey's match the following week, the second-generation superstar put her in a sharpshooter in the center of the ring. She seems to be sending her a message before MITB. Things have since escalated between Rousey and Natayla on Twitter.

Recently, the Baddest Woman on the Planet responded to Nattie's tweet citing that her face was paralyzed by Botox and she was unable to cry.

"Uh huh. We both know your face is too paralyzed by Botox to cry at this point." tweeted Rousey.

Fans on Twitter were amused with Ronda Rousey's response to Natalya

The wrestling world on social media had a kick out of the back and forth between the current SmackDown Women's Champion and Natalya.

One fan responded that Rousey was just stating the 'facts':

Another fan mocked the former MMA fighter for coming up with a response after five days:

One Twitter user cited the exchange between the two women on social media as entertaining and said they were looking forward to their upcoming match:

Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash to win her first reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. While she has defended her title on the Blue brand, this will be the first time she will put it on the line at a premium live event. Her opponent, Natalya, held the title in 2017 for nearly 86 days before losing it to Flair.

