WWE News: Ronda Rousey looks to get revenge on Alexa Bliss next week on Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News

The tricks of Alexa Bliss weren't able to keep Ronda Rousey down this week

Ronda Rousey and Natalya were on the receiving end of a beat down this week, courtesy of Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Alicia Fox. The trio joined Elias prior to the match to run down Trish Stratus, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey. However, it wasn't long until the Champ stormed the ring.

Natalya took on the Goddess in a one-on-one bout on this week's Monday Night Raw, but Bliss tapped out the Queen of Harts with an armbar, mocking WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. After the match, Rousey attempted to tend to her friend, only for Bliss to attack her.

.@RondaRousey is ALWAYS ready for a fight even after being attacked from behind by @AlexaBliss_WWE on #RAW... pic.twitter.com/4zecAwzwKy — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018

Rousey saw it coming, and defended herself, then took down Alicia Fox who jumped into the fray. However, after dispatching Fox, Bliss took Rousey down with a chop block, then tossed her into the ring steps.

Although Rousey eventually fought Bliss off, she and Nattie were still left wounded in the middle of the ring as Bliss, James, and Fox retreated up the ramp victorious. Later on in the night, Rousey and Nattie were being checked on backstage when The Bellas checked on them.

After an embarrassing beatdown at the hands of Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey is ready to get her hands on the Goddess and will get her shot next week when she faces Bliss and Alicia Fox in a tag team match. Rousey and Natalya hope to get revenge, but the diabolical minds of Bliss and Fox may be enough to overcome the power of Nattie and the Raw Women's Champion.

Will Ronda make Bliss tap out in the middle of the ring one more time? Or will Alexa lock the armbar in on the MMA legend? Will the Bellas be involved in the action next week to prevent any devious actions by Mickie James? Tune in next week on Monday Night Raw to find out!

Will Alexa Bliss put Ronda Rousey in the armbar next week?