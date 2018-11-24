Ronda Rousey News: Ronda discusses life on the road; becomes emotional about her family

Ronda Rousey

What's the story

Raw Superstar and current RAW Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey posted a series of Q&A VLogs discussing her life away from home while traveling with the WWE. She became very emotional when discussing how hard it has been to be away and feels she is being neglectful to her family.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey is the current RAW Women's Champion and former champion in the UFC. She is currently feuding with Nia Jax over the Raw Women's Championship and will be facing Nia at WWE TLC on December 16th. She is also in a heated rivalry with Charlotte Flair, which escalated beyond the events of the Survivor Series when Charlotte violently assaulted Ronda, causing a disqualification victory that left Rousey broken, beaten and scarred.

The heart of the matter

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Ronda released a couple of Q&A videos on her YouTube page. She openly weeps in the second video, in particular, as she talks about how much time she is spending away from her family, her animals and ranch has been affected since joining WWE.

"Sometimes I just feel like I can't do it all, I have to pick one thing. I can't wrestle forever because I feel like I'm failing my family. Even something little over a fucking goat, you know? Like, we would have been here and that wouldn't have happened."

Her husband comforts Ronda and tells her this is part of life living on a ranch and caring for your animals. Even though he reassured her the animals are well taken care of and live a good life, Ronda feels concerned about missing out on everything due to the hectic WWE travel schedule.

"I know, I just know that I can't be 100% committed to the ranch, when I'm doing all this WWE stuff too. I can't be fully committed to my family -- like I can't cook you guys breakfast every morning. And it's rough, you know? Yeah, I wouldn't be leaving home unless it was to do the most fantastic things ever, and I really, really do enjoy and love it. But, you know, all that energy spent on the WWE is not spent on my family."

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship on December 16th against Nia Jax. Afterwards, it is speculated that she and Charlotte Flair may be in line for a rematch at the Royal Rumble in January 2019.