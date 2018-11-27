×
Ronda Rousey News: Top SmackDown Live star calls out the RAW Women's Champion

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
896   //    27 Nov 2018, 18:12 IST

Could we see another match between these two?
Could we see another match between these two?

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey had quite the match at Survivor Series when the former stepped in for injured SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The match could end with Charlotte Flair seemingly going heel and assaulting Rousey with a variety of weapons.

It seemed to a lot of fans that their rivalry was far from done, at that point. Charlotte Flair has sent out a Tweet that teases a dream rematch between the two women.

In case you didn't know...

It was always speculated that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey would main event WrestleMania 35. Ahead of that match, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was scheduled to face Rousey in a singles match.

Unfortunately, during the course of the build, Becky Lynch was injured and had to be ruled out of Survivor Series 2018. Charlotte Flair would step in and do a commendable job. The two women put on one of the best matches in the card.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte Flair seemingly went heel at Survivor Series when she resorted to attacking Ronda Rousey by nefarious means. Flair would then send out the following Tweet, teasing a second encounter between the women:

While some rumours indicate that Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey will be the WrestleMania 35 main event match, there's always the possibility of Charlotte Flair stepping in, as well.

Another possibility is a Four Horsewomen of WWE vs. Four Horsewomen of MMA dream match.

If Charlotte Flair does win the Royal Rumble, she could still challenge Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

For now, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to take on Nia Jax at TLC. Becky Lynch is scheduled to return on SmackDown Live, so that should determine Charlotte Flair's future feud. The next few weeks should be quite interesting indeed.

Who should face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 this year, in your opinion? Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
