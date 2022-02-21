Ronda Rousey comments on teaming with Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about teaming with Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber, stating that it was an honor to perform at the event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet joined forces with Naomi to take on Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match. Rousey had to compete with one arm tied behind her back as per the stipulation. Despite the odds, she and her partner emerged victorious.

Rousey took to Instagram to share several photos from the match and included a caption praising Naomi for having her back. She also commented on wrestling in her judo uniform for the first time in WWE.

"Trinity Fatu really stole the show tonight, and I got the best seat in the house to watch her work - thank you for having my back out there. Gotta admit it felt good putting my old @mizunousa competition judo gi back on - and I totally felt like @realroyce striking in a gi. Thank you for having us Jeddah, it was an honor to perform for you all" - wrote Rousey.

Ronda Rousey will main event WrestleMania for the second time in her WWE career

Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest female competitors in the history of combat sports. She's seen unprecedented success in the UFC and WWE, main-eventing major events and holding championship gold.

Ronda Rousey was also one of the three first women to headline a WrestleMania in 2019. The Baddest Woman on the Planet collided with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a title vs. title match at 'Mania 35, which was won by Big Time Becks.

The Rowdy One made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble last month and outlasted 29 other superstars to win the 30-woman bout. She's slated to face 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

