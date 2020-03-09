Ronda Rousey reacts to Shayna Baszler's dominant WWE Elimination Chamber win

Ronda Rousey is close friends with Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey has given her reaction after watching Shayna Baszler eliminate all five of her opponents to win the main event at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The former NXT Women’s Champion submitted Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Natalya and Liv Morgan before making her toughest challenger, Asuka, pass out to book her ticket to WrestleMania 36, where she will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Rousey, who was defeated by Lynch in the Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, was full of praise for her fellow ‘Four Horsewoman’ on Instagram.

Shayna Baszler’s WWE career in 2020

After holding the NXT Women’s Championship on two occasions (combined total of 548 days), Shayna Baszler moved to the RAW roster in February 2020 and immediately set her sights on Becky Lynch.

“The Queen of Spades” sunk her teeth into the RAW Women’s Champion on the February 10 episode of RAW to continue their rivalry from Survivor Series 2019, which ended with Baszler winning a Triple Threat match against Lynch and Bayley.

At Elimination Chamber, Baszler decimated her opponents and never looked like losing as she sent out a huge message to Lynch, who was watching on from the backstage area, ahead of WrestleMania.