Ronda Rousey reveals shocking injury she wrestled with throughout her WWE career

Ronda Rousey broke her back before she came to WWE

Ronda Rousey hasn't wrestled in WWE now for over a year, but the former Women's Champion is always making headlines as fans speculate as to whether or not she will make her return to the company before her contract expires next year.

Rousey walked away from WWE following WrestleMania 35 since she opted to leave so that she and her husband Travis Browne can start a family.

Rousey recently spoke to her friend Steve-O on his podcast and amongst all the other information, she revealed that when she was given her medical ahead of her WWE debut, they discovered that she had broken her back.

"I love the WWE, I had such a great time, I love all the girls in the locker room like hell yeah like running out there you know, and having like fake fights for fun is the best thing. I love choreography, I love acting, I love theatre and it's like live theatre it's one of the last forms of live theatre and it's so fun but it was like I was doing it basically part time and I was away from home over 200 days out of the year."

And when I did get home I was so sleep deprivated like because you just don't have time to lie down, and like my back's broke so I'm like coming home like Ow!" My bottom vertebrate is broken in half.'

Rousey went on to state that she would have to lie down with a heat pad on her back and a Tempur-Pedic pillow under her neck whenever she came home from being on the road with WWE. This could be why the former Women's Champion isn't open to returning full-time in the future if she ever comes back to the company.