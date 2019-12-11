Ronda Rousey reveals why she has not made her WWE return yet

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has been away from the WWE since April and there is no confirmed report on when she will be making her return. She was involved in the WrestleMania 35 main event, where she lost to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match that involved Charlottle as well.

Rousey was talking to People.com this week when she revealed that there was no rush for her to make an in-ring return. She claimed that her family needs her right now and that she needs to figure out a way of managing both aspects.

“I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium.”

“Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention. I’m happy to give them that. But I’m trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half-a** in both.”

Rousey also said that the current women's division is doing really well and do not need her in the spotlight at the moment.