WWE News: Ronda Rousey's husband hints at wanting to join WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.39K // 18 Jul 2018, 22:25 IST

Ronda Rousey will face Alexa Bliss at Summerslam

What's the story?

Many fans and pundits would say that Ronda Rousey hasn't the desired impact on WWE and the WWE Universe since making a surprise debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

But, could a person close to her change her fortunes in the WWE? Maybe her husband, Travis Browne?

Browne, in an interview with TMZ Sports, said that he would be interested and never rule out the possibility of joining the WWE and tagging with Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Browne is a mixed martial arts fighter, who has an 18–7–1, and his last fight was at UFC 213 in July 2017, when he lost against Oleksiy Oliynyk.

Browne and Rousey married in August last year after a few years of dating.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with TMZ Sports, Browne spoke about how proud he is of Rousey's achievements and that she was successful in the UFC and is already successful in the WWE.

"I'll never say no, but we'll have to see, really. This is Ronda's time in the WWE. She's killing it, she's taking over the world. She took over the UFC, she's taking over the WWE, she's gonna continue to do whatever she wants to do," said Browne (H/T NoDQ for the transcription.)

He then went on to say that he would be interested in a mixed match in the WWE, and that too at WrestleMania, "I'll never say no to the possibility of going out there and wrestling. I'd love to go out there and work with my wife. That'd be so much fun. A mixed match? Oh yeah. That was her at the WrestleMania. It'd be fun. I wouldn't say no."

What's next?

Rousey will face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam in a month's time.

Will Browne join Rousey in WWE? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!