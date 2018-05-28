WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey's upcoming WWE schedule revealed

Ronda Rousey has a busy summer ahead of her.

Ronda Rousey could become Raw Women's Champion at Money in the Bank

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey stated when she signed her WWE contract that she wanted to be treated like every other wrestler and even be part of Live Events, and judging by her schedule, she has stuck to her word.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey was expected to be part of every episode of Monday Night Raw ever since she signed her contract, but this obviously hasn't been the case, since Rousey has already missed a handful of shows, including the recent one in London, England.

The former UFC Champion is part of her first singles match in WWE in just three weeks time when she faces Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship, but if Rousey was to win the title, then a number of other dates would need to be added to this current list.

The heart of the matter

Rousey is expected to be part of all of the build-up to her match at Money in the Bank on June 17th, but she has also been added to a number of live events over the summer as well.

According to a report from RingSideNews, these are the following dates that the former Olympian is scheduled to be part of.

* RAW: May 28 in Richmond, VA

* RAW: June 11, in Little Rock, AR

* Money in the Bank: June 17, in Chicago, Illinois

* RAW: June 18 in Grand Rapids, MI

* WWE Live Event: June 24 in Anaheim, CA

* RAW: June 25 in San Diego, CA

* WWE Live Event: July 7 in New York City, NY

* WWE Live Event: July 8 in Bridgeport, CT

* RAW: July 16 in Buffalo, NY

* RAW: August 20 in Brooklyn NY

* RAW: August 27 in Toronto, CA

* WWE Live Event: August 29 in London, England

* WWE Live Event: August 31 in Osaka, Japan

WWE recently revealed that Ronda Rousey will be making her UK debut as part of their special United Kingdom Live event on August 29th, just days before she makes the trip over to Japan.

What's next?

Rousey is expected to be on Raw tonight as she continues to build towards her match against Jax at Money in the Bank in less than three weeks time.

Author's take

Rousey has taken to the wrestling world like a fish to water, this move has definitely pushed her career forward and has allowed her to become a star in another sport.

She has also a huge pull for WWE in the absence of Brock Lesnar, which could be why the company is pushing her so hard right now and allowing her to work the same schedule as many other wrestlers on the main roster.