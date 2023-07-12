Ronda Rousey shares four-word reaction to confrontation with 42-year-old superstar on WWE RAW

Ronda Rousey has shared a four-word reaction to her brawl with a former friend on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Baszler betrayed her partner during the match and attacked Rousey from behind.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, Shayna Baszler battled Emma and defeated her via submission with ease. After the match, Rousey marched to the ring, and Baszler charged at her. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was ready for Baszler and took her down.

Rousey took to Twitter today and shared a four-word reaction to her attack on The Queen of Spades last night on the red brand. She said that "some things never change" and included highlights of the brawl, as well as her getting the better of opponents in the past.

"Some things never change," she tweeted.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Some things never change Some things never change https://t.co/dECS6Dcl1o

Former WWE manager suggests Ronda Rousey learns how to box

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently criticized Ronda Rousey and suggested that she learn how to box if she is going to return to UFC down the line.

Rousey's popularity has begun to dwindle in recent months, but the former WWE manager believes her in-ring work is slipping as well. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestlings Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested that Rousey learn how to box if she is considering a UFC return after watching her last couple of matches.

"If she's returning to UFC, she better learn to box a little bit because I watched her two last matches, they wore her out, they were hitting her from down around LA or someplace. Boom boom, I counted the punches that Amanda Nunes put on her, 16 in a row, and she had Ronda all over the ring, but I see Ronda won her matches." [From 2:15 to 2:44]

Rousey entered WWE with a ton of momentum, but that is not the case anymore. Only time will tell if her rivalry with Shayna Baszler will get fans invested in her again.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will return to UFC? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes