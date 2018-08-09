WWE News: Ronda Rousey talks about Vince McMahon's advice, her MMA career and her goal to headline WrestleMania

Rousey dominates Mickie James on Monday Night RAW.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW superstar Ronda Rousey has said how Vince McMahon told her to 'feel everything' before her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34.

In case you didn't know

Rousey is one of the most iconic stars in UFC history and the first female inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame.

As a long-time wrestling fan, Rousey made her debut at the Royal Rumble moments after Asuka had won the first all-female Rumble match.

In her first match, Rousey teamed up with Raw general manager Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rousey spoke about the advice given to her by WWE chairman, Vince McMahon.

She said: "Vince specifically told me to go out and allow myself to feel everything that I was feeling and not hide anything. And not to try and go out and be the tough girl, but to allow myself to smile, to enjoy it because, according to Vince, when I smile the whole world wants to hug me.”

Rousey impressed many with her debut match and has already been included in a feud for the RAW Women's Championship.

Her transition from MMA to WWE's style is similar to the likes of Brock Lesnar and current NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler.

Speaking about her time in UFC, Rousey said how she felt like she could make the journey for other talents a little bit easier.

"It’s almost kind of like we can all only go as far as we possibly can and make it a little bit easier for the people after us so that they can go a little farther than we did," she told Sports Illustrated.

What's next?

Rousey has definitely been booked like a star and is scheduled to face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's championship at Summerslam. It would not be a surprise to see Rousey win the title at the biggest party of the summer.

If victorious, Rousey would have big plans for the title, namely main-eventing WrestleMania.

"It’s definitely a goal of mine to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. But who that would be against or even if that would be a possibility is yet to be seen."