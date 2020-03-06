Ronda Rousey spotted at WWE Headquarters with a big Superstar (Photo)

Ronda Rousey.

Former UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez were at the WWE Headquarters today.

Velasquez ran into Rousey while at the WWE head office and he didn't waste the opportunity of taking a photo with the former RAW Women's Champion, which was later uploaded to Twitter with a classy caption in appreciation of Rousey.

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

Ronda Rousey is currently on a hiatus from WWE and she was last seen at WrestleMania 35, where she dropped the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch.

Ever since going on a break, there have been various reports of her impending return and the latest rumor suggested that she would not make it back in time for WrestleMania 36.

However, her presence at the WWE HQ is sure to kickstart speculation regarding a possible role at 'Mania.

Cain Velasquez is another Superstar who has not been featured on WWE TV since he lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in October last year.

A recent backstage report from Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue stated that Velasquez is working on his craft and will return when he is ready and when the creative team finds something apt for the Superstar.

We don't know the reasons why the former UFC Champions dropped by the headquarters but we should get a few updates soon, so stay tuned.