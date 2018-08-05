WWE News: Ronda Rousey throws shade at Bayley and Sasha Banks as a team

Ronda Rousey has already picked her next challenge

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is now the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship, but it appears that the former UFC Champion is already looking for her next challenge.

In case you didn't know...

The Four Horsewomen of NXT includes Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte and Becky Lynch but they have had their own issues with the Four Horsewomen of MMA in the past.

Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are all now part of WWE, with the latter recently having their debut matches in NXT, which has opened them up to a match at Evolution in October.

Even though Rousey is fighting for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, WWE could still be hoping to have this marquee match between the Four Horsewomen at the first ever all-women's pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Rousey recently took to Instagram to mock the pairing between Sasha Banks and Bayley, who has recently been on a fantastic run on Monday Night Raw as a team in recent weeks.

Solid banter on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/RpAFFT9VVg — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 4, 2018

Bayley uploaded the image of herself and Sasha Banks earlier today with the caption "Changing da game- Boss N Hug Connection" before Rousey responded to tell both women that they were "#FauxHorseWomen.

Sasha later responded to tell Rousey that she hopes that Alexa Bliss wins in her aforementioned Raw Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, in what was a less than pleasant exchange between the two women, who are still yet to cross paths on Monday Night Raw.

What's next?

Rousey faces Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's Championship, but Banks and Bayley are still yet to have a match announced for The Biggest Party Of The Summer, but this could be the first hint that a feud between MMA and WWE is back on the cards.

Would you like to see all eight of these women collide at Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below...