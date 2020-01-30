Ronda Rousey to appear on WWE programming for the first time since WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey has been on sabbatical ever since she dropped the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35. The former champion is not yet ready to make her comeback but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have hinted that she could be back sooner rather than later.

Now, WWE have confirmed that Rousey will be appearing on After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves on Thursday. She will be joined by Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP), who made his return at Royal Rumble this Sunday, and Santino Marella, who appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble as Santina. There will be cross-promotion taking place as well with WWE The Bump's Matt Camp joining Corey Graves in the After The Bell studio.

WWE have revealed that Rousey will be talking about the NXT Women's Division and her friend Shayna Baszler. This will be the first time Rousey will speak on the public domain since Total Divas.

Santino Marella and MVP will talk about their stunning return at Royal Rumble. Both did not last long in their respective Rumble matches but there was plenty of entertainment provided in their short spell in the ring.

The next episode of After The Bell drops on Thursday and is available on every platform.