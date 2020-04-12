Ronda Rousey uses old Hulk Hogan tweet to blast WWE fans

Rousey referenced Hogan's infamous 9-year-old tweet.

Hogan had indicated via the tweet that fans tend to work themselves into a shoot.

Hulk Hogan and Ronda Rousey

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after taking a dig at WWE. The Baddest Woman On The Planet stated on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast that she “had fake fights for fun” during her stint as a WWE Superstar.

The comments garnered quite a negative response from the WWE Universe and many WWE Superstars responded to her statement as well.

Ronda later posted an update and hit back at the fans and WWE Superstars for the outrage her comments had led to. She stated that pro-wrestling cannot be compared to being in a real fight. Now, Rousey has posted another update, this time paying homage to one of the most famous pro-wrestling tweets of all time.

Years ago, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan had posted an incredibly confusing tweet, which basically stated that some fans tend to work themselves into a shoot. Rousey posted something along the same lines in her tweet, indicating that she was working the fans. Check out her tweet below:

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

Heres Hogan's tweet from 2011:

Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 16, 2011

It has been more than a year since Ronda wrestled a match in WWE. She made her WWE debut back in 2018, appearing at the end of the Royal Rumble PPV. Rousey had a strong showing in a Mixed Tag Team match at WrestleMania 34, where she and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle emerged victorious when all was said and done.

Ronda didn't look back after this victory and began pursuing the RAW Women's title. She won the belt at SummerSlam by defeating Alexa Bliss. The dominant reign saw Rousey defeating a string of female Superstars on the RAW roster.

On the Road to WrestleMania 35, Rousey engaged in a heated Twiter feud with Becky Lynch which got too personal when The Man mentioned Travis Browne, Ronda's husband, in one of her tweets. At WrestleMania, Becky Lynch pinned Rousey in the main event to win the historic match, and the latter went on hiatus.

The tweet is bound to catch the attention of Hogan, and only time will tell how the WWE legend reacts to the same.