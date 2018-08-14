3 Possible Finishes for Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 927 // 14 Aug 2018, 15:59 IST

Ronda Rousey will challenge for Alexa Bliss' RAW Women's Championship at Summerslam.

WWE has managed to book themselves into a corner by having Ronda Rousey challenge for Alexa Bliss' RAW Women's Championship at this year's Summerslam. Now, Ronda Rousey is clearly the biggest female star that the WWE has ever had. But her popularity does not change the fact that she has been only wrestling for a few months.

Even if she is the fastest learner, she is not close to being ready to hold a world championship. WWE might be risking ruining her whole wrestling run by having her become champion too soon.

Admittedly, the few matches she has had till now have all been good and even great, but that is because of the fact that other competitors have carried the burden of the match with her coming in for a few highlight moments. She looked impressive in the short spells and is learning really fast with each experience.

If she is made the champion of the division right now, she will no longer have anywhere to hide. As a champion, she will be expected to consistently put on great singles matches and considering her name value she might even be in the main event on a few occasions.

The best move for her career right now would be to learn the ropes while other competitors carry the burden of her matches before she can start having great matches on her own. That is the very reason that she has been mostly put in tag team matches, so that three much more experienced wrestlers can hold the match together.

Keeping these things in mind, these might be the three best endings to the Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss match at Summerslam.

#3. Ronda Rousey wins the RAW Women's Championship

There is a good chance that Rousey will win the RAW Women's Championship at Summerslam

As things stand, this might be the route that the WWE is about to take. Rousey's charisma and popularity are undeniable. She has managed to make a relatively smooth transition into the ring from the octagon.

WWE might be tempted to put the championship on her before the hype around her starts to fade away. As of now, Ronda Rousey is the biggest thing in wrestling. But that does not mean that she will be so for her entire run in the company.

Wrestling fans are hard to predict and it might be only a matter of time before they turn against Rousey. In that case, it might be smart on the WWE's part to get a return on their investment as soon as they can before it is too late.

She is a huge star and brings a whole fan base of her own to the WWE. Thus, it is questionable how much the quality of her matches will mean in the first place. She is a special attraction and will bring eyes in spite of her in-ring shortcomings with great highlight spots along the way.

