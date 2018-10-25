WWE Evolution 2018: Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella - Who Should Win vs Who Will Win

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 91 // 25 Oct 2018, 23:35 IST

Will the Bellas stand tall at WWE Evolution?

The main event of the first female-only WWE pay per view, Evolution will be a Raw Women's Championship bout between former UFC Bantamweight Champion and the reigning, defending Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey and former Raw Women's Champion and two time Diva's Champion and current reality television star, one half of the Bella Twins, Nikki Bella.

News first leaked that these two would headline the show in mid-August in what at the time seemed a perplexing choice for the main event. A collective groan reverberated online at the less than anticipated encounter.

However, two months later and the formal announcement of the match has caused ticket sales for the show to greatly increase amid initial fears the show would struggle to sell out after it had poor sales when first put on the market.

Recent weeks have seen a feud light up between two female performers who are the antithesis of each other.

In one corner you have Ronda Rousey, a former Olympic medal winner in Judo and legitimately tough athlete who has reigned as Champion in Strikeforce and UFC.

At the complete opposite end of the spectrum is Nikki Bella, the very definition of WWE Diva who boasts being known for her reality television work, ever since she stepped away from the ring due to injury.

However, Bella is a serviceable performer when carried and Rousey has proved herself to be an excellent all-rounder, which is amazing considering her experience level.

One wonders which of the two will carry this encounter, given it's neither performer's forte. Regardless, this match will be a very entertaining and interesting attraction.

But who will win? In this slideshow, SK will examine who should win the Evolution headliner and whether that performer actually will win the big title match.

