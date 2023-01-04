Roster move, banned from competing – 5 ways WWE could punish Alexa Bliss for her actions on RAW

Alexa Bliss sent a bold message to Bianca Belair this past week on WWE RAW when she lost control and attacked the champion and an official. While the news coming out of the show has all been about how Belair needed three stitches following the assault, it should be about how Bliss attacked a WWE Official.

Bobby Lashley was only recently apprehended for attacking an official by Adam Pearce and his actions led to him being temporarily fired. Bliss should be treated in the same way, which leads to the question of how she will be punished by the company.

Here are just five ways that WWE could punish Alexa Bliss following her actions on RAW.

#5. Alexa Bliss could be banned from challenging for the RAW Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss is currently focused on the RAW Women's Championship and the obvious storyline here would be to allow her to challenge for the title at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

WWE could take that away from her and tell her that she is no longer allowed to go after Bianca Belair or the RAW Women's Championship at The Royal Rumble. This would be a much worse punishment for her than fining and suspending her, which appears to be the usual reaction to this kind of situation.

#4. Could be prohibited from appearing in the Women's Royal Rumble match

The Women's Royal Rumble match is mere weeks away and as of yet there are no names announced for the match. Bliss would be someone that the WWE Universe would expect to be in the match given her experience, but this could be an opportunity that is taken away from her because of her actions on RAW.

The fact that Lashley and Bliss have now attacked officials in less than a month means that WWE will want to make an example out of her. She could be banned from appearing at the show altogether.

#3. Bliss could be fined for her actions

The real story here is the fact that Bliss attacked Bianca Belair which will now further their feud, but that doesn't mean the attack on the official should be forgotten. If the company doesn't want to make a big deal out of it then Bliss could just be forced to pay a fine and then be suspended for a week, much like Ronda Rousey a few months ago.

It's highly unlikely that WWE will completely overlook the fact that she attacked a referee since Adam Pearce has been on top of this sort of thing recently.

#2. Could be banned from going near Belair ahead of The Royal Rumble

Pearce could make the announcement that Bliss and Belair are not allowed near each other until they face off at The Royal Rumble. This would mean that Belair was given time to recover after needing stitches, which would allow the company to then "suspend" Bliss for her actions and take her off TV for a week.

The two women would be expected to return to screens ahead of the show to build up their match but will not be able to touch each other for fear of their match being canceled.

#1. Bliss could be moved over to WWE SmackDown away from Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss is clearly being controlled by some kind of force which is believed to be connected to Bray Wyatt. It's unclear if it is Wyatt himself or Uncle Howdy who is the reason behind her recent loss of control.

That being said, Bray Wyatt is on SmackDown and it could be time for WWE to address the situation. When Bliss explains that the attack was a result of Bray Wyatt, she could be forced to move over to the blue brand to figure out what is going on.

How do you think the company will punish Alexa Bliss next week on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

